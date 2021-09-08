Slow down in school zones: Fraser Valley RCMP

School bells are ringing, prompting local police to remind the public to slow down in school zones.

The Upper Fraser Valley reminds drivers that school zone speed limits are 30 kph and are in effect from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Agassiz-Harrison at from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. in other communities such as Chilliwack. Drivers must also stop for school buses displaying red flashing lights while picking up or dropping off students along bus routes.

“The first week of school is an exciting time for students, parents and teachers alike. We want to remind motorists that school is back in session and that school zones are once again in effect,” said spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk. “We urge drivers to be cautious and to remain watchful for children on the roadways. Speeding through school zones and not stopping for school buses places our children in unnecessary danger. RCMP, together with Speedwatch, will be in various locations throughout the community ensuring that drivers are slowing down and our students are safe.”

When dropping off students, drivers are asked to allow them time ot exit the vehicle on the side closest to the sidewalk and never mid-block in the street. If a vehicle is stopped in front of you, be extra mindful of pedestrians especially during school hours.

Police urge pedestrians to stay alert when crossing the road as vehicles can come from any direction. RCMP advises pedestrians to stay “unplugged” and leave electronic devices in backpacks when walking or cycling to allow them to be more aware of their surroundings.

According to ICBC, drivers speeding through a school or construction zone could be slapped with fines ranging from $196 to $483. ICBC states 300 children walking or cycling are involved in crashes every year.

