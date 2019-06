One instance of when the Malahat was closed in both directions due to a rockslide. (Instagram/bokarrasvlogs)

Rick Stiebel

News Staff

Motorists on the Malahat can expect some delays this week due to maintenance work.

Minor repairs and touch-up work is underway along the most recent stretch of improvements between Aspen Road and Shawnigan Lake Road. The northbound right lane will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through to Thursday. There will be no lane closure on Friday, June 28 in advance of the long weekend.

Motorists are asked to use caution around crews and equipment.

