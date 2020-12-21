Slow down, drive to conditions: Kelowna RCMP

The detachment has received numerous reports of collisions due to the snow

As the predicted winter weather conditions move through the area, Kelowna RCMP is asking people to slow down and drive to conditions.

Police said they have received numerous reports of collisions throughout the morning due to the snowy weather.

“Road conditions are icy throughout our jurisdiction and especially in areas where elevation increases,” Kelowna RCMP’s Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

“We are expected to continue to have snow or rain throughout the rest of the day. Before you head out on the road, make sure your vehicle is winter-ready, and slow down out there so you can get where you’re going safely.”

If you’re heading out, check DriveBC first for any road events.

