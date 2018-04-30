Slough paddle on Sunday in Chilliwack saw a terrific turnout

More than 70 people explored the Hope Slough in a flotilla of 35 canoes and kayaks on Sunday afternoon.

The event was described by organizers as a “sea of smiling faces and colourful boats.”

The 2nd Annual Hope Slough Canoe tour hit the water after participants were offered a word of welcome at the community event hosted by Friends of the Camp-Hope Slough and Watershed Watch Salmon Society.

“We had 35+ boats on the water and more than 70 people come from all over the Fraser Valley,” said organizer Roxanna Froese of Friends of the Slough. “It was incredible to see the community love for our gorgeous waterway, the Hope Slough.”

Froese thanked supporters, partners, and sponsors, “like Watershed Watch Salmon Society for being the driving force, Nikki Rekman Sales for sponsoring the event with her canoes, and Coun. Sam Waddington for offering the Mt.Waddington’s Outdoors van to shuttle people, Dave Scott from Raincoast for teaching everyone about the slough, the landowners who allowed parking on their properties, and those who helped and cleaned up garbage that are too numerous to count.”

“The Hope Slough is bringing together people from all over Chilliwack and as far as Vancouver, united by their love for fish, recreation, and the environment.

“Thank you to all who attended and made this day possible.”

City of Chilliwack has been studying what it would take to restore the slough system, whether by introducing more fresh water, or looking at dredging options. City staff estimates the comprehensive slough restoration cost at upwards of $30 million, which would require buy-in by other levels of government to achieve.

