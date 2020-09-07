Slocan Valley road closure lifted

Forest Service Roads indicated in red are still closed. Map: BC Wildfire Service

The area restriction order for the Little Slocan area has been rescinded.

In a news release, the BC Wildfire Service stated that this decision was made due to recent progress made by firefighting crews at the Talbott Creek fire, and to allow public greater access to popular recreation areas over the long weekend.

Though the area restriction is no longer in place, the Tedesco Forest Service Road (FSR) will remain closed to both industrial and non-industrial traffic. The closure begins at the 18 km marker on the Little Slocan Main FSR where the Tedesco FSR branches off, and includes the entire Tedesco road system. The Little Slocan Main FSR remains open.

“The FSR closure remains in place to accommodate response operations, ensure the safety of firefighters, and protect public safety,” the news release states. “This closure will remain in place until the public is otherwise notified.”

The evacuation alert for 305 homes in the Lebahdo, Little Slocan, Passmore and Vallican areas is still in effect.

Road closures and area restrictions are subject to change depending on fire activity. For the most current information please visit the bans and restrictions section of the BC Wildfire website for the Southeast Fire Centre, or visit this link: http://ow.ly/WlFn50B7XVV.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cellphone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air-quality advisories, visit: http://www.bcwildfire.ca or download the BC Wildfire App free for Apple and Android devices.

