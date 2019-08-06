Slocan Ramblers bring summer soundtrack to Okanagan

The Slocan Ramblers will bring their lightning-fast technical bluegrass to the Mary Irwin Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Aug. 22, 2019. (Facebook)

The Slocan Ramblers will bring their energetic live show to the stage at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Aug. 22.

Recently nominated for a Juno Award, the four-piece bluegrass group from Toronto blends together bluegrass, old-time and folk with lightning-fast instrumentals and robust vocals.

“I was listening to their album while I was driving to work the day they reached out,” RCA executive director Tyler Russell said. “I’m stoked they will be performing here.”

Kelowna’s own Under the Rocks will be joining the Slocan Ramblers on stage, performing tracks from their debut album Live off the Floor, which was released in April.

Creative Okanagan is sponsoring the concert through an industry initiative grant through Creative BC and the provincial government. Ten national music industry representatives will attend the show, tour the Mary Irwin Theatre at the RCA and discuss building sustainable live-music culture in the community.

“We are excited to partner with the Rotary Centre for the Arts, working towards greater variety of live music and sustainable presentations in their venue, in Kelowna and the Okanagan as a whole,” Creative Okanagan executive director Karma Lacoff said.

“Showcasing the Mary Irwin Theatre as part of our initiative is a key element as it is an important venue with capacity to support more touring artists.”

