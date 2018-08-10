Slippery suspect evades RCMP near Clearwater twice in one week

RCMP were on the chase yesterday for a suspect who was caught driving a grey Mazda near Little Fort on Aug. 7, which was registered to a man who recently died.

Police found the suspect, now driving a red ATV on Dunn Lake Rd. near Clearwater, but when he saw the authorities he evaded them and ditched the ATV after getting it stuck on the east bank of the North Thompson River.

A containment perimeter was quickly set up with help from canine units and Air Services as well as B.C. Conservation officers, but the man was able to escape a second time.

When RCMP initially pulled him over in the Mazda earlier this week, he was found not to have a driver’s licence and after handing over registration and insurance papers for the car, the officer noticed a discrepancy between the vehicle identification numbers.

After being detained for investigation the man managed to escape during a pat down, ran away on foot and jumped into the North Thompson River.

Police quickly set up a containment perimeter while waiting for canine units and air support, but the man managed to slip away.

The Mazda was seized and towed to the detachment to be investigated.

Police don’t believe the man is a threat to the general public and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 250-674-2237 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.