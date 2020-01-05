Slippery roads near Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada:
Today: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers this morning. Snow mixed with rain beginning near noon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature steady near plus 2.
Tonight: Snow ending near midnight then cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Snow mixed with rain early this evening. Local snowfall amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.
Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Periods of snow beginning late in the morning. Amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning.
For more information see Environment Canada.
Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 8:00 am:
Highway 1
East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Slushy with slippery sections.
Avalanche work planned east of Golden. Highway to be closed between 9 p.m. and 10:15 p.m.
West to Sicamous: Slushy with slippery sections.
Highway 23
North: Slushy with slippery sections.
South: Slippery sections. Compact snow.
For more information see DriveBC.
Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 8:00 am:
New snow: 6 cm
Base depth: 201 cm
Season total: 553 cm
Temp on top of the Ripper: -8C
Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:
Issued Saturday
Alpine: High
Treeline: Considerable
Below treeline: Considerable
For more information visit Parks Canada