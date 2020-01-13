Slippery roads and low temperatures for Revelstoke area today

Roads and weather for Jan. 13

Road conditions from DriveBC at 9:10 a.m.:

Highway 1 east to Sicamous-Limited visibility, watch for slippery sections and compact snow.

Snow deposit removal between Albert Canyon Chain Up Area and Illecillewaet Brake Check, expect 20 minute delays.

Maintenance between Columbia West FSR; Columbia West FSR and Quartz Creek FSR, watch for traffic control.

Highway 1 west to Golden- Speed limit decreased to 80 km/h. Compact snow, drifting snow, slushy with slippery sections.

Snow deposit removal between Three Valley Gap and Simmot Lake OH Bridge, drive with caution, small snow deposit obstruction possible.

Tree pruning between Eagle River at Kay Falls Bridge and Enchanted Forest FSR. Single lane alternating traffic. Expect delays.

Highway 23 south-Watch for slippery sections, compact snow, drifting snow.

Highway 23 north-Watch for slippery sections, compact snow.

For live information see DriveBC.

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Temperature steady near minus 16. Wind chill near minus 29. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 29 this evening. Risk of frostbite.

Jan. 14: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 17. Wind chill near minus 23. UV index 1 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Snow report from Revelstoke Mountain Resort:

6 cm in the last 24 hours

17 cm in the last 48 hours

Base depth 240 cm

Season total 659 cm

Avalanche forecast for Glacier National Park:

“The temps are frigid and the days are short. Skiing conservatively and leaving plenty of time to get out of the backcountry safely is wise.”

Alpine: 3-Considerable-Dangerous avalanche conditions. Careful snowpack evaluation, cautious route-finding and conservative decision-making essential. Natural avalanches possible; human-triggered avalanches likely. Small avalanches in many areas; or large avalanches in specific areas; or very large avalanches in isolated areas.

Treeline: 2-Moderate-Heightened avalanche conditions on specific terrain features. Evaluate snow and terrain carefully; identify features of concern. Natural avalanches unlikely; human-triggered avalanches possible. Small avalanches in specific areas; or large avalanches in isolated areas.

Below treeline: 1 – Low-Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features. Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely. Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

For more information see Parks Canada.

