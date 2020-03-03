Slippery driving conditions near Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Rain ending early this morning then mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level rising to 1000 metres this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming southeast 20 this afternoon. High 8. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Rain changing to a few flurries and rain showers overnight. Snow level 1000 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Wind southeast 30 km/h becoming north 20 overnight. Low plus 1.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries or rain showers in the morning. Wind north 30 km/h becoming light in the afternoon. High 6. UV index 2 or low.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC @ 7:30 am:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Vehicle incident between Greely Rd and West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park (2 km west of West Boundary of Mount Revelstoke National Park). Eastbound lane closure. Watch for traffic control. Expect delays. Rest of the highway expect slippery sections.

West to Sicamous: Fog. Slippery sections.

Highway 23

North: Slippery sections.

South: Slippery sections.

For more information see DriveBC.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort Snow Report @ 7:30 am:

New snow: 2 cm

Base depth: 261 cm

Season total: 939 cm

Temp on top of the Ripper: -6C

Avalanche Report from Parks Canada for Glacier National Park:

Issued Tuesday

“We are now back into an active weather pattern with significant new snow and winds forecasted this week. It is a good time to take a step back in terrain selection, and be patient for the Hazard to decrease.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Moderate

For more information visit Parks Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for South Columbias:

Issued Monday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are very likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

Avalanche Report from Avalanche Canada for North Columbias:

Issued Monday

“It’s spicy out there right now. Between fresh wind slabs and a touchy persistent weak layer, human triggered avalanches are very likely. Keep in mind it’s not always the first rider who triggers the slab.”

Alpine: Considerable

Treeline: Considerable

Below treeline: Considerable

For more information visit Avalanche Canada

