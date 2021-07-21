Slip and slide fun

Slip and slide fun in Burns Lake

A homemade slip and slide proved to be a lot of – piece of plastic, a sprinkler and some soap entertained Randy, Gemma and Cheyenne all day long. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

  • Jul. 21, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A homemade slip and slide proved to be a lot of – piece of plastic, a sprinkler and some soap entertained Randy, Gemma and Cheyenne all day long. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

Slip and slide fun

Slip and slide fun

Previous story
Sicamous care home proactively evacuated due to 2 Mile Road wildfire
Next story
UPDATE: 1,000 residents of Sicamous being evacuated due to wildfire

Just Posted