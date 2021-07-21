Slip and slide fun in Burns Lake

A homemade slip and slide proved to be a lot of – piece of plastic, a sprinkler and some soap entertained Randy, Gemma and Cheyenne all day long. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Lakes District News
A homemade slip and slide proved to be a lot of – piece of plastic, a sprinkler and some soap entertained Randy, Gemma and Cheyenne all day long. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
A homemade slip and slide proved to be a lot of – piece of plastic, a sprinkler and some soap entertained Randy, Gemma and Cheyenne all day long. (Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Lakes District News