SLIDESHOW: Wacky weekend weather in Abbotsford

Highlights of snow, rain and flooding in the Fraser Valley

Snow came down on Sunday night in Abbotsford. (@in_fraser Twitter account)

Sun, rain and snow – Abbotsford and its surrounding areas experienced it all over the weekend.

First came the rain – in buckets on Friday night and for most of Saturday.

By Sunday morning many areas in the Fraser Valley region experienced flooding, including the Sumas border crossing, which was closed or some of the day due to excessive water.

Sunday night saw snow return to Abbotsford, with a light dusting occurring in the late evening. Several users took to social media to share what they saw.