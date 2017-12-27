SLIDESHOW: Surrey’s most read stories from 2017

These are the stories you clicked on the most this year

The tragic fate of Surrey teen Travis Selje was the most read story of the year in 2017. The 17-year-old died after a crash in Cloverdale. (File photo)

1. Surrey teenager Travis Selje, 17, was remembered as a soccer prodigy after he was killed in a crash in Cloverdale, near 176th Street and 64th Avenue, on May 3.

2. Surrey basketball player Raphael Alcoreza died in hospital on Dec. 7 after collapsing during a game the week before and prior to his passing Alcoreza was a busy basketball player, a budding barber and he eventually wanted to pursue firefighting as a career.

3. A 14-year-old teenage girl named Heaven Donnolly died of an overdose in Surrey on Oct. 5 and her mother described her as “a really fun girl” who enjoyed hanging out with friends.

4. In October, Surrey company Harlens Trucking Ltd. was ordered to pay back $350,000 for underpaying 29 temporary foreign workers and was also fined $10,000.

5. Delta resident Raji Kaila was a husband and father of two young children before he was killed in a car crash in Richmond on Dec. 19.

6. There was a fire at The Hockey Shop in Whalley on Sept. 23, which was a go-to retailer for hockey players and parents around the Lower Mainland, and police have released photos of two alleged arson suspects in the blaze.

7. A police incident was resolved peacefully after Clayton Heights Secondary was locked down during summer school on July 5 when Surrey RCMP say a man who was believed to be armed “threatened to harm himself.”

8. Surrey resident Bhavkiran (Kiran) Dhesi, 19, was a college student and had recently recovered from a kidney transplant before she was identified by police as the person found dead in a burned-out SUV in South Surrey on Aug. 2.

9. Signs stating ‘Dogs offend Muslims’ were posted in Pitt Meadows and drew much controversy, resulting in the city taking down the signs, and the president of the Islamic Society of Ridge Meadows saying it had nothing to do with them.

10. The Now-Leader’s first story about the City of Surrey cracking down on illegal suites in East Clayton in September was well read and since then, the city has halted the effort and is looking to legalize illegal suites in 2018.

