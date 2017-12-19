SLIDESHOW: Snow, sleet hits Cloverdale

Despite suspicions that Tuesday morning’s snow warning would only result in rain for Cloverdale, a mix of snow, sleet and rain has hit the Cloverdale and Clayton area early Tuesday afternoon.

video

Environment Canada issue a snowfall warning for Metro Vancouver Tuesday morning, stating that anywhere from 10 to 15 cm of snow is expected all across the region, including the Surrey and Langley area.

video

The Cloverdale Reporter has received photos from residents of Cloverdale, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, even Bowser, B.C.

slideshow

Have a photo you’d like to share with us? Find us on Facebook or Twitter.

