SLIDESHOW: Saturday’s “The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!” event

You can still catch the second day of the event tomorrow starting at 9 a.m.

If you were wondering what the chopping sound of helicopters was over the city, you probably missed today’s “The Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!” event at the Abbotsford International Airport.

No need to worry, you can still catch the free event tomorrow starting at 9 a.m. and going until 5:30 p.m.

The show, organized by the Achieve Anything Foundation, presents women and girls with the available opportunities in the aviation, aerospace, marine and defence industries.

People have a chance to catch a ride on a free flight, listen to female leaders in the field or check out some of the aviation mechanics.

The show was originally scheduled for March but had to be postponed due to the resource demands of the B.C. wildfire season.

Check out the video below to see what Saturday’s event offered: