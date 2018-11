Monday night marked the election winners first order of business

Mayor Henry Braun sworn in by The Honourable Judge Kenneth Skilnick during the inaugural meeting of Abbotsford City Council on Monday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Monday night marked the inaugural meeting of the brand new Abbotsford City Council.

The election winners were officially sworn in at the Matsqui Centennial Auditorium.

Chief Dalton Silver provided a welcome from the Sumas First Nation while Chris Silver delivered a blessing. A reception was held at the Reach Gallery Museum following the inaugural meeting.

Photos by: John Morrow/Abbotsford News