SLIDESHOW: Fraser Valley Home and Garden Expo at Abbotsford’s Tradex

2020 celebrates the 27th year of the show

  • Feb. 8, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Abbotsford’s Tradex is in the middle of hosting the 27th annual Fraser Valley Home and Garden Expo.

The show runs until 6 p.m. tonight, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow. It is known as one of the biggest and most unique home and garden expos in Western Canada.

The event features over 250 information booths with experts who can talk about everything from kitchen design, to roofing and bathrooms. Live demonstrations and seminars with heavy hitters of the home and garden world are also a staple of the event.

Photos by John Morrow:

