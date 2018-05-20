Youngsters in a Clearwater Volunter Fire Department truck throw candies from the window. They were taking part in Clearwater’s annual May Day parade on Saturday, May 19.

SLIDESHOW: Clearwater May Day parade 2018

Big crowd gathers for annual May Day parade in Clearwater

Clearwater’s annual May Day parade on Saturday, May 19, was another outstanding success.

newsroom@clearwatertimes.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police investigate sexual assault in Fraser Valley
Next story
Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools plans to expand focus school program

Just Posted

SLIDESHOW: Clearwater May Day parade 2018

 

Killiney boil water notice issued

  • 15 hours ago

 

Conference Finals

  • 15 hours ago

 

Flood protection installations continue, as Okanagan Lake rises

  • 15 hours ago

 

Most Read