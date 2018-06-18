SLIDESHOW: Castlegar grad celebrations

Stanley Humphries Secondary School said congratulations to the Class of 2018.

Stanley Humphries Secondary School graduation festivities took place last weekend.

During the Commencement Ceremony four students were presented with the school’s major awards.

Cyan Lemoal was awarded the Stanley Humphries Award, the major award of the school. The purpose of the award is to honour a student whose academic qualities, service to the school, citizenship and personal endeavors have been outstanding.

Jakob Fibke was awarded the KT & RE McGauley Memorial Scholarship. The award goes to the top academic student in the graduating class.

April Gariepy was awarded the Leaders Club Award presented by the City of Castlegar. The award recognizes service, citizenship, personality, academic endeavour and leadership.

Angelina Hubert was awarded the Aggregate Award. The award honours a runner-up for the Stanley Humphries Award. It is awarded to the student whose qualities of character and endeavor have indicated outstanding service and citizenship.

The B.C. Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy, a Stanley Humphries graduate herself, spoke to the young people an encouraged them to seize the day.