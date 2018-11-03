SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford Christian School auction and garage sale

The annual Abbotsford Christian School auction and garage sale was held at Exhibition Park

The annual Abbotsford Christian School auction and garage sale was held Saturday Nov. 3 at Exhibition Park. The event included a pancake breakfast, kids corner, general, livestock and charity auctions.

The event kicked of at 8 a.m. with the pancake breakfast and garage sale, before getting into the general auction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Kid’s corner, open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event also included a lunch at 11:30 a.m., a livestock auction at noon and a charity auction at 1 p.m.

