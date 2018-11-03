SLIDESHOW: Abbotsford Christian School auction and garage sale

Slideshow by John Morrow/Abbotsford News
The annual Abbotsford Christian School auction and garage sale was held Saturday Nov. 3 at Exhibition Park. The event included a pancake breakfast, kids corner, general, livestock and charity auctions.
The event kicked of at 8 a.m. with the pancake breakfast and garage sale, before getting into the general auction from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the Kid’s corner, open from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The event also included a lunch at 11:30 a.m., a livestock auction at noon and a charity auction at 1 p.m.
Report an error or send us your tips, photos and video.
Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.