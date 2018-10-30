SLIDESHOW: A day at a pumpkin patch in Abbotsford

Dozens of people sifted through Willow View Farms Saturday to pick out their victi– er, pumpkins for some Halloween carving. Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News

It’s just about Halloween, and you know what that means – well, it means a lot of things, but one of them is pumpkin carving season!

We checked out the pumpkin patch at Willow View Farms in Abbotsford on Saturday, where dozens of families were passing through to pick up their pumpkins for the big day, taking selfies with the scores of pumpkins strewn out around the property and hanging in the play area.

Amid all the fun were a couple of monstrously sized gourds – each year, the Siemens, the family that owns the farm, holds a competition among themselves to see who can grow the biggest pumpkins.

This year, one of the main competing pumpkins rotted before they could be weighed, leaving Cheryl Siemens’s 1,061-pounder named Leo uncontested. Still, there was one other massive gourd on board with Leo – Kermit, a 414-pound giant squash was also on display.