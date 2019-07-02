Skip the straws this July for Kelowna’s first Plastic Free month

Plastic Free July is coming to Kelowna to encourage residents to cut out plastics for the month.

The focus is on the “big four” single-use plastics: bags, bottles, cups and lids and straws, according to PFJK co-founder Kristen Bounds.

“We wanted to start the conversation,” Bounds said in regards to herself and fellow co-founder Kirsty Symmons.

Bounds returned home from an extended trip in the United Kingdom and met Symmons through a mutual friend at the beginning of June. The two got along and began sharing their interest in sustainability and environmentalism. It wasn’t long before Symmons told Bounds about Plastic Free July and how she wanted to bring the Australian best-practice to Kelowna.

“People are starting to move in this direction,” Bounds said in reference to the timing of the movement: this will be the first (and hopefully) annual PFJK.

The pair sought local businesses to partner with, creating a “choose to refuse single use plastics” discount card that allows customers to get 10 per cent off when they show it at participating businesses.

Bounds said surprisingly, there were many businesses that already offered such deals and were happily willing to participate in the activists’ campaign.

READ MORE: Jaide and Joel to open vegan, gluten-free bakery cafe

“(We) ended up getting very positive feedback from the community,” she wrote.

In Kelowna, it’s hard to see the impact our plastics are creating in our environment, she said, but just because we may not always see it in the Okanagan, doesn’t mean it isn’t there.

“You really notice how the ocean regurgitates plastics when you live on the coast,” Bounds said. “It’s horrible what you see wash up.”

READ MORE: RECAP: 10 Canada Day moments and videos you’ll want to see

The pair hope to have the city recognize PFJK as an official event and city initiative in the coming years. The only reason they haven’t approached council yet, is because they had less than one month to pull this inaugural year together.

Plastic Free July was started in Perth, Australia, in 2011 by the Plastic Free Foundation. They envision a world without plastic waste.

READ MORE: Beating drums and maybe records: ‘Kelowna team did great’

Since their inception, PFJ has garnered 120 million participants worldwide.

To find out more information, visit PFJK on Facebook at Plastic Free July – Kelowna, B.C., or on Instagram at @plasticfreejuly_kelowna.