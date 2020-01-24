Skidegate man arrested following Queen Charlotte RCMP investigation

A man was arrested in Skidegate on Wednesday, Jan. 22, and is now facing possible charges of trafficking, producing a controlled substance and possessing a firearm while prohibited.

The arrest was made following a lengthy investigation by the Queen Charlotte RCMP, starting on Aug. 29, 2019. The suspect was well known to police, and had been designated a Provincial Tactical Enforcement Priority (PTEP) target. He was also the source of numerous complaints from local residents.

After obtaining a warrant under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, RCMP officers proceeded to search the man’s residence on Mountain View Drive in Skidegate on Jan. 22. Inside they found a small clandestine lab, and also seized a large amount of cash, illegal drugs and evidence consistent with drug trafficking. A firearm was also located, which the man is prohibited from possessing.

“The Queen Charlotte RCMP remain committed to enforcement and prevention initiatives that combat the possession and sale of drugs in our community,” Sgt. Greg Willcocks, detachment commander for the Queen Charlotte RCMP, said.

“The selling of drugs in this community will not be tolerated and the detachment will continue to investigate and arrest individuals who sell drugs in the community.”

The man was later released pending a future court date.

