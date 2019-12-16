Ski Report Monday December 16

Kicking Horse reports no new snow in the last 48 hours, with 10 cm in the last week.

There is a light smattering of snow expected on Monday, with one to two centimeters expected across the mountain throughout the day.

The forecast for the day is a high of -10, with a low of -17, with cloud cover. The upper mountain is expecting a high of -12, with a low of -15.

Win is averaging about 11 km/h.

All lifts are open, with the exception of the Pioneer.

T1 South is open, while T2 is not in the Super Bowl. For Bowl Over, T1 North is closed, while CPR Ridge South is open. Both ridges in Crystal Bowl are open. All ridges in Feuz Bowl are open, with the exception of Ozone. Rudi’s Bowl is closed.

Conditions are hard packed on the upper mountain, and machine groomed on the lower. The run of the day is Northern Lights.