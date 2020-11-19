Ski local: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry

The province is urging people to avoid non-essentual travel, including for recreation

The line-up for the upper gondola last winter at Revelstoke Mountain Resort. (Jake Tweed via Instagram)

The province’s top doctor is asking British Columbians to ski and snowboard at their local mountain.

“If you are thinking of skiing, go to a local mountain,” Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Earlier this week, Henry urged people to avoid non-essential travel, including for recreation.

Henry said for people to closely follow the COVID-19 safety plans in place at each ski resorts.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort is scheduled to open Nov. 27 and masks are mandatory for anyone over the age of three everywhere on the resort including all indoor facilities, lift lines and while riding the gondola and chairlifts.

Henry said the coming weeks will be the most difficult in our pandemic. The focus is on slowing the spread to protect those who are most at risk and keep important activities, like schools, open.

Today, B.C. announced it will now require masks in public indoor and retail spaces, following months of calls for such a mandate.

The province also extended the ban on private gatherings in the Lower Mainland to the entire province and it will continue for another two weeks.

Indoor exercise classes such as spin, interval training and hot yoga are also suspended across B.C.

Another public health order shuts down in-person religious services until at least Dec. 7, after they have been allowed to operate under the 50-person limit in recent months. Exceptions are allowed for weddings, funerals or baptisms with a maximum of 10 people present, and no receptions afterward.

