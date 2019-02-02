Ski Hill Tubing Party an amazing night

Josh and his son Mathias Winsor warm by the cozy fire at the Ski Hill Tubing Party last weekend. Photo by K.A. Pendergast

By K.A. Pendergast

Jan. 25 saw a fun evening put on by The Clearwater Ski Hill and Tourism Wells Gray. There was free tubing and sledding on the hill.

Snow mobiles helped the participants get up the hill easier by pulling them along for an easy fun ride both up and down the hill. At the time there was no counting of heads, but first-hand reports showed a great turn out.

There was a warm fire and hot chocolate available. Inside there was a warming fondue party with cheesy and dessert selections for a fee. There was also music set up to get everyone moving as well.