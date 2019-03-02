Ski and road conditions for Revelstoke: Watch for slippery sections

Although avalanche forecast is low for Glacier National Park do not let your guard down

Road conditions at 6:45 a.m.:

Highway 1 east: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 1 west: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 south: Watch for slippery sections.

Highway 23 north: Watch for slippery sections.

Check DriveBC for more details and updates.

Weather report from Environment Canada for Revelstoke area:

Today: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 4. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight: Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 12. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 19 overnight.

Revelstoke Mountain Resort report:

New snow since yesterday: 2 cm

Base at 1,950m: 210 cm

Season total: 818 cm

Avalanche forecast from Avalanche Canada for Glacier National Park for Mar.2 at 6:45 a.m.:

“Three times “Low” does not mean let your guard down. Take the time to exercise safe travel practises; ski your line one at a time, pay attention to and continue to avoid cornices, terrain traps, and other lingering hazards.”

Alpine: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Below treeline: 1 – Low

  • Generally safe avalanche conditions. Watch for unstable snow on isolated terrain features.
  • Natural and human-triggered avalanches unlikely.
  • Small avalanches in isolated areas or extreme terrain.

Please check Avalanche Canada for more details on conditions and snowpack.

