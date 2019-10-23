Skeena salmon take centre stage at Smithers Art Gallery’s latest exhibit

The Skeena Salmon Art Show recognizes the impact salmon have within local culture

As salmon make their annual journeys upstream to spawn, a new salmon-centric show has already been birthed at the Smithers Art Gallery (SAG).

The SAG held their opening night for the gallery’s Skeena Salmon Art Show on Oct. 18 with a number of artists, vying politicians and art-lovers alike coming together.

The Skeena Salmon Art Show features more than 30 local and regional artists who are showcasing original art which celebrates the cultural and communal impacts of salmon within the region.

An interesting sidestep from their typical shows, the newest presentation features a wide range of mediums including carvings, sculptures, acrylic, oil, mixed media and jewelry, with the event billed as a show with something to inspire all who visit.

The SAG’s mini gallery is featuring Terrace artist Marjorie Spisak and is largely influenced by her time between the North Coast and Nass Valley.

If you missed the opening night, you can still catch the show until Nov. 9.

