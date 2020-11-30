Skeena MLA Ellis Ross named critic for Environment and Climate Change Strategy

Previously, Ross was the critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities, and Responsible Development

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross has been named critic for Environment and Climate Change Strategy in the BC Liberal caucus.

The new BC Liberal MLA critic roles were announced Monday (Nov. 30). Previously, Ross was the critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities, and Responsible Development.

On Sept. 10, the BC Liberals made an announcement involving critic role changes to focus on major economic areas amidst COVID-19. Amidst these changes, Ross was set to maintain his previous critic position, but ultimately the roles were withdrawn when the snap provincial election was called on Sept. 21.

