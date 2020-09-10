Skeena MLA Ellis Ross maintains position as Official Opposition Critic for LNG

One of Ross's main initiatives in the role includes assessing local job opportunities in oil and gas

Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross with LNG supporters at a rally organized by The North Matters in Houston in 2019. Ross will continue his position as the Official Opposition Critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities, and Responsible Development, with a focus on local employment and the environment. (Facebook photo)

It was announced Thursday (Sept. 10) that Ellis Ross, Skeena MLA, will continue in his position as the Official Opposition Critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities, and Responsible Development, amidst the B.C. Liberals making changes to critic roles today, to focus major economic areas in the face of COVID-19.

“I’m proud to continue my role as the Official Opposition Critic for LNG, Resource Opportunities, and Responsible Development,” Ross said. “Our team will continue to push the government to make decisions that help improve people’s lives as they deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. I will also continue to advocate on a daily basis for people living right here in Skeena, where responsible resource development – including LNG – is essential for the success and prosperity of our region.”

Ross said the role includes several initiatives, which involve an understanding of the B.C. Environmental Assessment Act, as well as the Canadian Environmental Assessment Act, consultation of accommodation processes for First Nations, and a main focus on job opportunities in oil and gas for British Columbians and Canadians going forward.

The critic role changes announced today build on the 13 letters and over 60 policy suggestions introduced by the BC Liberals over the last several months to help B.C. combat the effects of COVID-19 on people and the economy. These included a safe return to school plan, a plan to support B.C. tourism, and a mental health supports plan, among others.

