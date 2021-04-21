Skeena Diversity Society receives provincial funding to combat racism

Terrace-based Skeena Diversity Society among organizations to receive provincial funding to combat (Skeena Diversity Society/Facebook)

Terrace-based Skeena Diversity Society (SDS) is the recipient of $7,500 provincial funding to combat racism.

The funding is part of an additional $372,500 provided by the province to Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network to help organizations combat racism in their communities.

Thirty-six organizations, representing 57 communities province-wide have received the funding and they will each receive $5,000, $7,500 or $10,000 to address a recent increase in racism, especially anti-Asian and anti-Indigenous hate activity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SDS was also the recipient of the fund last year which was used to deliver training , said Saša Loggin, project director, Skeena Diversity Society.

The organization is looking at partnering with Kermode Friendship Society on a cultural-exchange program connecting newcomers with Indigenous community members and foster a cultural exchange, said Loggin.

Other northwest B.C. organizations that have received this funding include The Tamitik Status of Women Association in Kitimat, Smithers Social Planning Society, Immigrant Multicultural Services Society of Prince George and North Coast Immigrant and Multicultural Services Society.

