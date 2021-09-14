Skeena-Bulkley Valley’s Liberal candidate pops up in the riding 5 days before polling

With five days left for Canadians to head to the polls on Sept. 20, Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidate Lakhwinder Jhaj is visiting the riding for the first time today.

Jhaj told The Terrace Standard she will be in Prince Rupert and Terrace until Sept. 16.

Abbotsford resident Jhaj was nominated by the Liberal Party of Canada to represent one of the largest federal ridings on Aug. 20. However, she did not have any campaign activities in the riding and declined an invitation to attend the all candidates debate hosted in Terrace on Sept. 7, due to personal reasons.

Speaking about her late arrival to the riding, Jhaj said, “I am honoured that I’m going to be coming there and get to meet people.”

While she admits to not having any deep background about the history of the riding and its communities, Jhaj said non resident candidates have been selected before.

When asked about her late entry on the campaign scene when most of her competitors are on the last stretch, Jhaj said, “Well, I decided to come forward and and let people know that I am the person that is on the ballot.”

Election polling analysis website 338 Canada projects Jhaj will get 11 per cent of the vote in the riding while New Democrat incumbent Taylor Bachrach will receive just over 50 per cent of the vote.

Jhaj said she is aware her visit might not make the make a huge difference right now.

“I don’t live in the community, I’m not from the community but I will be counted in on the ballot for the federal Liberal Party and I will try to reach out to as many people as I can in those few days that I’m there, but other than that, I’m very honoured to be on the ballot for team Justin Trudeau,” added Jhaj.

