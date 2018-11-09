Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen voted parliamentarian of the year

This is the first time Cullen has won the award.

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Nathan Cullen has been voted parliamentarian of the year by his colleagues.

“It was an honour to be nominated (& a shock to actually be named) Parliamentarian of the Year by fellow MPs,” Cullen said on Twitter.

This is the first time Cullen has won the award. He’s previously been voted best orator twice and most knowledgeable once.

Cullen gained some notoriety earlier this year when he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau if he smokes pot during a heated debate over the liberal’s decision to purchase the Kinder Morgan pipeline in the House of Commons.

Contrary to popular belief the best part of the Skeena-Bulkley MP’s week isn’t his fiery discussions in parliament but the quality time he spends with twin sons on their way to school Cullen told Macleans.

“I love the conversations we have going there,” Cullen said. “It’s almost like they’re cleaning house with every thought that’s in their heads.”