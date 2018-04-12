Skating fundraiser for Humboldt at Princeton arena tonight

There are so many jerseys on the street today Princeton looks like one big hockey team.

Princeton residents are being invited tonight to the arena where a free skate will take place between 6 and 7 p.m., in support of the Humboldt Broncos.

The event is a fundraiser organized by Princeton Minor Hockey, and donations will be accepted at the door.

As of this morning – “Jersey Day” – the association has already raised $180 by loaning out jerseys to be worn.

“Tonight I would love for Princeton to come out and show their support for Humboldt. From one hockey community to another, we are all family,” said Alicia Gish, a Princeton hockey mom. She added the ice time is being made available by the Town of Princeton at no charge.

“Let’s rally and all meet wearing our favorite jerseys at the arena tonight at 6:00. We can get a community photo.”