Skaha Lake Park east draft plan heads to council on Feb. 16

A render of the proposed new boathouse for Skaha Lake Park. (Image courtesy of Landform Architecture)

The plans for Skaha Lake Park’s eastern remodeling will be headed to council on Feb. 16.

Staff will be presented updates on the plan, after which they will be seeking approval to begin the third and final phase of community engagement.

The remodeling plans include a selection of upgraded or new features for the park, including replacing the marina docks, refurbishing the marina building, a new boathouse, new splash park, extension of the promenade to the marina, naturalization of the riparian areas of the park and other trail and green space improvements.

New features such as a restaurant, an extension of the boat ramp and relocating the parking lot are also being considered.

The second phase of feedback gathering ended on Jan. 13, with staff and the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee taking responses into account before creating the draft plan.

That plan will be provided to council on Feb. 16.

The final phase of gathering feedback will begin on Feb. 17 and run until March 7, online through the city’s shapeyourcitypenticton.ca site and through paper feedback forms available from City Hall, the Penticton Library and the Nautical Dog Cafe in the Skaha Lake Park marina building.

The draft plan, a summary of key features, a short video presentation will also be available online.

Residents will also have opportunities to ask questions to staff through online workshops on Feb. 26 from noon to 1 p.m. and on March 4 from 6 to 7 p.m. Email getconnected@penticton.ca to register.

The final way to provide feedback, will be for residents to take a self-guided tour of the plan by following a map and signs to points of interest, with feedback being shared using a smart phone and QR code at each sign.

Paper versions of feedback forms can also be submitted, and staff will be at the Skaha Lake Tickleberries Concession stand from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 27 to answer questions for the self-guided tour.

On Feb. 16, staff will also seek approval to conduct an evaluation and analysis of the legal process and financial implications around a long-term lease for the marina building and moorage.

According to the Park Dedication Bylaw and Park Land Protection and Use Policy, such a lease would require the assent of the electors to proceed and the question would be added to the upcoming by-election for Jake Kimberley’s vacated council seat.

