Sjogren’s Syndrome support group to meet in Vernon Saturday afternoon

The support group meeting takes place at Bean To Cup at 2 p.m. Oct. 5 and is open to anyone

Sjögren’s Society of Canada is holding a support group at Beans To Cup, 3902 27th Street, on Saturday at 2 p.m. (Photo: Google Maps)

A support group meeting centred on Sjögren’s Syndrome will be held at Bean To Cup coffee house in Vernon on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 2 p.m.

Sjögren’s Syndrome is a chronic autoimmune disease that attacks glands, resulting in dry eye, dry mouth and swollen salivary glands, and can also cause more serious organ complications.

As many as 430,000 Canadians (mostly women) live with Sjögren’s yet it often goes unrecognized, according to the Sjögren’s Society of Canada.

Whether you have or think you may have Sjögren’s Syndrome, or would simply like to learn more about the disease, you’re welcome to join the support group.

Contact Lois Shumyk, the Okanagan support group leader for the Sjögren’s Society of Canada, at 250-542-3462 for more information.

