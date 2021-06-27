Sizzling temperatures make school attendance optional in Parksville Qualicum Beach

Sizzling hot temperatures have made attendance optional Monday in School District 69 (Qualicum).

Superintendent Dr. Keven Elder issued a memo on the district’s webpage indicating that while schools will be open on June 28 and buses will be running, attendance is optional.

“We hope that you are managing the heat as best you can. Further to our message on Friday, we want to confirm that, with the continuation of the heat wave, if you wish to keep your children home on Monday, June 28, please do so,” he said. “We will be cooling schools as much as possible overnight tonight, but we know that schools will be hot on Monday. If you feel that your child is safer at home or with a child care provider we would support your decision.”

“Children will all be welcome at school, and buses will be running on their normal schedules, but we expect to see a relatively low student turnout on Monday,” he continued. “As such we will consider Monday an “optional day” for students and look forward to seeing everyone back on Tuesday. That day is the last scheduled day of school and is only a part day. Schools will be up and running on Tuesday because we know that children will want to have a chance to connect and to say farewell, as well as take care of year-end matters such as picking up report cards where applicable.”

Elder said for students who do attend on Monday, it was important to remember the importance of staying in the shade, finding areas that are as cool as possible, ensuring ongoing hydration with water, and reducing physical activity as much as possible.

