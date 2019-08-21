Sixty years and going strong

This week's article is how to deal with different weather conditions. Unfortunately we are challenged often to play the game in not so ideal conditions. Especially when in the later part of the golf season. Cool, wet and windy conditions can raise havoc with ball flight and thus your score. The best advice I can give you is not to change your swing when confronted with adverse conditions. You have a unique swing. Your own. Keep it no matter what. When weather raises havoc such as wind, rain and cool temperatures most players adjust there swing (in most cases not consciously). For example when confronted with a head wind they speed up there swing. When confronted with a down wind they also speed up their swing trying to take advantage of the wind hoping for a few more yards. When adjusting your swing from the norm we most often will miss hit shots adding strokes to our score. The exact opposite of what we are trying to do.