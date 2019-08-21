Sixty years and going strong

Harry and Helene Doyle celebrated their 60 wedding anniversary last Thursday. Family and friends came out and helped celebrate their milestone at the Houston Senior Centre. When asked how they made 60 years a success they replied, "It hasn't always been easy. We've had good times, we've had bad times but with God's guidance and blessings, here we are today. We've also had to learn patience, lots of give and take, and lots of forgiveness. And of course lots of love." Happy Anniversary! (Angelique Houlihan photos)

  • Aug. 21, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

