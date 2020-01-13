Six vehicles involved in crash on Nanaimo’s Needham Street

Firefighters say numerous accidents happening around the city Monday morning

Crews deal with a crash involving six vehicles on Needham Street near Nicol Street on Monday morning. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The first snowfall of the season and sub-zero temperatures are making for slippery conditions around Nanaimo.

Six vehicles collided on Needham Street near Nicol Street at about 8:30 a.m., with no reported injuries.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue members on scene said there are numerous accidents around the city.

“Nanaimo roads are very slippery this morning, especially in the downtown area. If you don’t need to drive, don’t,” noted a social media post from Nanaimo Fire Rescue.

Six vehicles collided on Needham St near Nicol St intersection. No injuries there, but some of Nanaimo's road are extremely icy. Nanaimo Fire Rescue members on scene said there are numerous accidents around city. Be careful.#Nanaimo #Snowpocalypse2020 @NanaimoBulletin pic.twitter.com/eehsG0AOer — Chris Bush (@ChrisBushphotog) January 13, 2020

RDN Transit released a service alert advising riders that it has moved to adverse weather routing, meaning that buses will take alternate routes on the No. 1, No. 5, No. 6 and No. 40 routes.

