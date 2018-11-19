Six students arrested, charged in sex assault probe at Toronto all-boys school

The school's principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as 'horrific'

Six students at St. Michael’s College School, pictured, have been charged in connection to a sex assault investigation. (Wikimedia Commons)

The Canadian Press has learned six boys have been arrested and charged in connection with a police investigation into a serious incident involving an alleged sexual assault at an all-boys’ private school in Toronto.

A source with knowledge of the case says the charges include counts of sexual assault related to the incident that allegedly took place at St. Michael’s College School.

READ MORE: Police probe several allegations of sex assault at Toronto school

READ MORE: Toronto private school didn’t report alleged sexual assault to police

The force’s deputy chief and the commander of the sex crimes unit are expected to make the announcement at a news conference at 11:30 a.m.

The Roman Catholic school expelled eight students and suspended another one in connection with at least two incidents that allegedly took place on campus and were captured on video.

Police sources have said one of the incidents involved a group of students on the football team pinning down another student in a locker room and allegedly sexually assaulting him with a broom handle.

The school’s principal, Greg Reeves, described the video of the alleged sexual assault as “horrific” and said he didn’t report it police right away because the alleged victim had not yet told his family about the incident.

More coming.

The Canadian Press