Six-storey North Delta apartment project going to public hearing

A 165-unit development proposed for the corner of Scott Road and 75A Avenue is going to public hearing after council gave the project first and second reading Monday afternoon (Oct. 4).

The proposal from Hari Homes Inc. and Arzone Real Estate Investment Ltd. would see 155 one- and two-bedroom apartments split between two six storey buildings and 10 three-storey three-bedroom townhouses at the northwest corner of Scott and 75A.

The developer had previously proposed a 35-storey highrise project at the site, but that was rejected by council at third reading in a 5-2 vote in December 2019. That development would have brought 335 units to the mainly residential neighbourhood, including 70 that would have been available to first-time homebuyers under Housing BC’s Affordable Home Ownership Program.

The highrise project would have necessitated a significant change to the Official Community Plan (OCP) for North Delta and the proposal was met with stiff, often heated resistance from many in the community — and on council — who argued the project was out of scale with the surrounding neighbourhood, would add too much traffic to along the already congested Scott Road and increase rat-running on the surrounding side streets.

Though this new proposal is largely consistent with the OCP designation for the site (a staff report notes the number of resident and visitor parking spaces, bicycle parking, adaptable dwelling units, and common and private outdoor amenity areas would meet or exceed the requirements under Delta’s Zoning Bylaw), the proposed unit density is higher than that allowed — 227 units per hectare as compared to 200 — necessitating an OCP amendment to increase the maximum number of units allowed from 145 to 165.

The two apartment buildings between them would include 24 one-bedroom units, 35 one-bedroom-and-den (seven of which would be adaptable), 74 two-bedroom units (24 adaptable) and 22 two-bedroom-and-den. Of the 10 townhouse units, two would also be adaptable.

A separate two-storey amenity building at the northwest corner of the site would be double the size required by zoning and include a yoga studio, gym, office, meeting room and lounge.

A 1,145-square-metre internal courtyard would be fully landscaped and contain “a variety of programming for residents,” including a community garden, human-scale chess/checker board, dog run, play structure, outdoor fitness equipment, and a climbing/bouldering wall.

As well, each apartment building would have a shared rooftop patio on the fourth floor with seating areas, and each apartment unit would have a private patio or balcony, while each townhouse unit would have a private fenced rear yard.

The project would include 240 underground parking spaces (212 resident, 28 visitor) — 60 would be for electric vehicles, and 18 would be accessible (nine of which would be van spaces). There would be no surface-level parking, and the east side of 119A Street would become a no-parking zone. Street parking would still be allowed on 75A Avenue.

As well, the development would include bicycle parking for 155 residents and 10 visitors.

The staff report notes the site is anticipated to generate 65 new two-way trips during the morning and 75 new two-way trips during the afternoon peak hours. A traffic impact assessment provided by the applicant’s traffic consultant, Bunt & Associates Engineering Ltd., concluded that the increased traffic volumes resulting from the proposed development would have only marginal impacts and that the 75A Avenue intersections at Scott Road, 119A Street and 118 Street would continue to function within the City of Delta’s acceptable performance threshold without any improvements.

If the project is approved, the applicant would pay a community amenity contribution of $165,000 ($1,000 per unit) that would go into a reserve fund earmarked for future amenities to support community growth.

The staff report says the Delta school board “has advised that the schools within the catchment area could accommodate the students projected for this proposal.”

