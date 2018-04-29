Six storey Marriott hotel proposed for Trans-Canada Highway

The City's advisory planning commission will review the development permit application from Can-West Hotels Ltd. on May 1

Revelstoke may soon be home to a new six storey 87 unit hotel.

A development application permit from Can West Hotels Ltd. will be before the City of Revelstoke’s Advisory Planning Commission (APC) on May 1.

The proposed Fairfield Inn — an economy brand licensed by Marriott International — would be built adjacent to the current Ramada Inn at the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Hwy. 23 North.

Can West currently operates the Ramada Inn located on the same property.

The developers are requesting to subdivide the property in order to separate the current Ramada Inn, its parking facilities and a future commercial retail development from the Fairfield Inn property, which would be 1.3 hectares and located on the south side of the lot.

In addition to the six storey hotel the property would include a buffet oriented dining room, fitness area, lounge, outdoor hot tub and patio.

The facilities are oriented toward guest use and not the general public. The development proposal also includes extensive parking facilities.

In a report to the APC dated May 1, Daniel Sturgeon, Development Services at the City of Revelstoke, writes that the construction would rely on modular construction, and the assembly of prefabricated units constructed off site.

The proposal is subject to review by the City’s building official, engineering department, the Revelstoke RCMP and the Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services.

The applicant will still have to submit lighting specifications for the building and property.

The APC is being asked to provide comment on the proposal as it relates to the Scenic Corridor Development Permit policies of the Official Community Plan, and to provide recommendations to council.