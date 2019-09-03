Six stolen bikes recovered from Vernon house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

Just hours after a report of four bikes being stolen, RCMP were able to recover them.

Four youth BMX bikes were reported stolen from a home in the 1600 block of 30th Avenue Monday, Sept. 2. The bikes are believed to have been stolen sometime overnight.

Officers conducted extensive foot patrols in and around the city, known to house stolen property, and located the bikes just hours after the report was received.

“The relationships that our officers have within the community allowed them to gather enough Intel for the quick recovery of the bikes and to get them back to their rightful owner before they were altered or modified,” said RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “The officers were happy to return the bikes to the youths just prior to the school year commencing.”

Further to the investigation, front-line officers also recovered two additional mountain bikes that are being returned to the rightful owners. The investigation into the stolen bikes is still in its early stages and is ongoing.

