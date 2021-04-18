Six people escape early Sunday morning fire in Central Saanich unharmed

Cause of the fire on Galbraith Close remains under investigation

Six people are said to have escaped injury and are currently receiving assistance after an early Sunday morning fire in Central Saanich displaced them. (Central Saanich Fire Department/Twitter)

Six people are said to have escaped injury and are currently receiving assistance after an early Sunday morning in Central Saanich displaced them from their home.

Central Saanich Fire said crews have been attending a structure fire on Galbraith Close in the Saanichton neighbourhood of Central Saanich since early Sunday morning. Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and North Saanich Fire assisted in responding to the fire, whose cause remains undetermined.

Early fire this morning left 6ppl displaced. Cause of the fire is to be determined. Thank you to @SidneyVFire & @dns_fire for their assistance. Thankfully everyone was safe. #inittogether #Csaan pic.twitter.com/nBlwiNrWSv — Central Saanich Fire (@CSaanichFire) April 18, 2021

Central Saanich Fire Department said all residents are safe and are receiving social services support offered by Peninsula Emergency Measures Organization (PEMO).

Updates to follow.

