Six Parksville COVID-19 cases announced by BCCDC are no longer active

Data released for the Island for the first time since the start of the pandemic

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases broken down region. (BCCDC map)

For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, case numbers have been released for the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control released a map showing Island COVID numbers, and pegged the PQB area as having six cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vancouver Island Health confirmed that the reported cases are no longer active, and that those numbers take the area until the end of July. No new numbers have been released at this time.

READ MORE: New map shows COVID-19 in nearly every Vancouver Island region

Vancouver Island has had a total of 173 cases of COVID-19, with 14 being currently active. 154 people have recovered.

cloe.logan@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Parksville Qualicum Beach News