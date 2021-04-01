Six more hazardous elm trees to be removed from Memorial Avenue in Parksville

City says operation will take approximately two weeks and start the week of April 12

The elms along Memorial Avenue in Parksville. Based on recent aerial and internal inspections, six more elms require removal, planned for the week of April 12, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Six more elms will be removed from Memorial Avenue in Parksville.

According to a public release issued on March 31 by Deb Tardiff, manager of communications for the city, a recently completed and detailed inspection identified six hazardous trees that require removal.

The decision was based on both aerial inspections and in-depth internal inspections, as was recommended by an arboriculture assessment from last summer.

The removal of the elms will take approximately two weeks and is scheduled to start on the week of April 12. During that time, parking will be limited on Memorial Avenue and a partial road and sidewalk closure might be necessary to ensure public safety.

Three trees were removed due to declining health in November 2020 as well.

The removal of the trees and ongoing treatment of the remaining trees is related to their current condition and not to any future work planned for Memorial Avenue, according to the public release.

The city intends to replace the trees as soon as it is suitable to do so.

If there is any salvageable wood the city hopes to coordinate with the McMillan Arts Centre and repurpose the wood for art projects.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

