Six months to Francophone Games, 600 volunteers needed

With only six months to go to the Canadian Francophone Games (CF Games), taking place in Victoria from July 14 to 18, the official call for volunteers is out.

The organizing committee for the Games hopes to recruit 600 volunteers of all ages. Marie-Pierre Lavoie, board chair, says volunteering for the event is a great way to see the Games from a different perspective than the general public and calls it an “exciting adventure.”

The online application opens on Jan. 14 at jeuxfc.ca. The site offers all the necessary information to find a position that matches skills and level of French, along with fields of interest in more than 20 diverse sectors.

The event happens every three years and Victoria will be the eighth and most western community to host the event. Quebec — the historic home of French-speaking Canada — and New Brunswick — Canada’s only province with official bilingualism — have each hosted the event twice since the inaugural competition in 1999.

Victoria will be the host with the lowest share of residents, who speak French as their first language, when compared to the other host cities, including Winnipeg, Edmonton, and Sudbury.

The games themselves include three competitive sectors — arts, leadership and sports — and award over 400 medals across 13 official disciplines and more than 90 competitions.

Game locations include Willows Park for opening and closing ceremonies, Oak Bay high school, and the University of Victoria.

— With files from Wolf Depner

