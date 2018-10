The Cowichan Valley School District's new board was elected on Saturday night. (file)

Six incumbent school trustees will be joined by one newcomer after Saturday night’s election.

Incumbents Rob Hutchins, Elizabeth Croft, Candace Spilsbury, Barb de Groot, Randy Doman and Joe Thorne were all re-elected. Joining them will be Johanne Kemmler.

John A. McDonald was the lone candidate left out. McDonald finished with 4,314 votes, 1,800 fewer than Kemmler.