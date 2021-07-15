Six COVID-19 cases in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows for past week

BC Centre for Disease Control map shows COVID-19 cases by local health area for the week of July 4-10.

There were just six reported cases of COVID-19 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows during the week of July 4-10.

The latest COVID-19 maps from the BC Centre for Disease Control, which show the cases broken down by local health area, shows the lowest number for the two cities since weekly mapping began in December 2020. It was down from 11 cases for the week ending July 3.

The average daily case rate per 100,000 population is less than five for every community in Greater Vancouver.

Case counts hit a high of 231 for the week ending April 3 in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, but have generally been falling since.

The CDC has also published a geographic distribution of COVID-19 total cases from January 2020 until the end of June 2021. It shows Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows as having had 3,086 cumulative cases. Nearby Surrey was hit with 37,687 cases.

READ ALSO: Black Canadians more likely to be hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines, survey suggests

READ ALSO: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays low, 41 cases Wednesday

There were 41 new cases across the province on Wednesday. More than 50 per cent of adults have now received two doses of vaccine, with more than 80 per cent having at least one. Health Minister Adrian Dix said Wednesday that vaccination clinics are continuing to make progress, with 441,000 doses delivered across the province during the week that ended Saturday.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News