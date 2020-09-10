Six Calgary men arrested for kidnapping and assault in Victoria

Victim was kidnapped, driven out of Victoria but managed to escape

Six men have been arrested and charged with one count of kidnapping and assault with a weapon. (Black Press Media file photo)

Six men from Calgary have been arrested and charged with kidnapping and assaulting another man earlier this week.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 7, VicPD officers were called to a suite in a multi-unit residential building in the 1300-block of Hillside Avenue for a report of a loud domestic disturbance. While on scene, officers learned that there had not been a dispute but that a man had been assaulted with a weapon and kidnapped from the suite by six people.

The six men drove the victim out of Victoria, continuing to assault him with the weapon. Eventually, the vehicle stopped outside of Victoria and the victim was able to escape. The victim got to a safe location and contacted police. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ ALSO: Man arrested after smashing glass doors with hammer, chasing three women from lobby

Investigators believe this is a targeted incident and do not think there is a wider risk to the public.

The next evening, Sept. 8, officers arrested three people in relation to this kidnapping and assualt. The other three people were arrested on Sept. 9 by Strike Force officers.

Miles Anton Brown, a 27-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Sept. 8

William Ricardo Miranda, a 28-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

Steven Claude Pellerin, a 24-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

Anthony Tootoosis, a 28-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

Jeff Robert Mcdonald, a 27-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

Jenner Boguen, a 26-year-old Calgary man, is charged with one count of kidnapping and one count of assault with a weapon.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria News